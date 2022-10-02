A DEALER caught trafficking drugs started taking crack cocaine at the age of 13 and heroin when he was 14.

Raymond Mcinnes’s lawyer Jamie Campbell told Newport Crown Court that his client had abstained from substance abuse for years before succumbing again during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The defendant was a qualified carpenter whose work began to dry up as a result of the pandemic.

Mcinnes found himself drawn back into the drug world and began to deal to help him fund his own habit, his lawyer said.

The defendant’s Cwmbran home was raided by Gwent Police on August 24 and officers seized cocaine and cannabis with a potential street value of nearly £4,000.

They also found £535 in cash under a coffee table.

Cat Jones, prosecuting, said: “There was evidence he was selling directly to users.”

There were drug-related text messages on Mcinnes’ mobile phone and he would accept payments in cash or by bank transfer.

The 36-year-old, of Cwrt y Gamlas, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Mcinnes had previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and failing to provide a specimen.

Mr Campbell told the court: “The defendant was introduced to drugs at an early age.

“He was introduced to crack cocaine at 13 and heroin at 14.”

His lawyer said the best mitigation he could put forward for his client was that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity.

During the sentencing hearing, in which Mcinnes appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, Judge Richard Williams asked him if he found something “amusing”.

The defendant replied: “I wasn’t laughing – I’m just upset.”

Mcinnes was jailed for 32 months and was told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge.