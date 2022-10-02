Last Friday, the first rap event was held in Caerphilly by Valley Events to encourage the youth to turn to music instead of drink and drugs.

Held at Blackwood’s Miner’s Institute, Valley Events is run by three local boys Owen Williams, Lewis Jones and Caylen Hastings.

The event saw six acts perform and two sets of DJs and was in collaboration with the council.

Owen Williams, Lewis Jones and Caylen Hastings picture: Lewis Jones Lewis Jones

Lewis Jones said: “We want to inspire people to get involved in the right sort of stuff because sometimes they can turn to the wrong things.

“We want to provide a safe space for the youth to turn to and hopefully in the future present them with career paths in the industry.

“We’re from the area and care about it but it is really lacking in things to do for the youth.

The event saw acts come from Cardiff, Blackwood, Newport, London and Leicester.

Mr Jones said: “We wanted to bring talent that we have met on our own journeys to Caerphilly

“Whilst we’ve realised it’s going to take a while to bring the event culture to Caerphilly the event was a huge success and we’re looking forward to bringing more creative opportunities.”

A look into the event picture: Lewis Jones

“It’s all good vibes from here.”

Last month Valley Events held a DJ and drum and bass event in Newbridge.