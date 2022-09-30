A CONVICTED killer threatened his neighbours with a machete and a knife after they laughed at him when he drunkenly fell off a deckchair.

Karl Drummond snapped and vowed to burn down his estate during the “terrifying incident” which took place over the summer.

The 47-year-old was jailed for 10 years in 2013 for killing a drug dealer in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Drummond was cleared of murder and conspiracy to rob but admitted manslaughter.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer used his girlfriend to help him sell cocaine

His latest offence occurred in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, on June 3 when the defendant was “intoxicated”.

“He began to rant and started to wave a knife around,” Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

“A few of his neighbours went over to talk to the defendant to try and calm him down whilst others called the police.”

When someone took the knife when Drummond was distracted he went into his house and returned with a meat cleaver.

"Whilst holding this the defendant continued to aggressively demand the return of his knife and stated that he was going to go crazy,” Mr Strobl added.

“He said he would happily burn the entire estate down and ‘we would all die together’”.

The defendant was handed back the knife but was later persuaded to throw both weapons away before the police arrived and he was arrested.

Drummond, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, admitted affray.

He has 33 convictions for 94 offences in total.

John Pennington, representing Drummond, said: “He’s usually friendly.

“Alcohol has been an issue.

“He fell off his deckchair, people laughed but he didn’t see the funny side.”

Mr Pennington asked the court to give the defendant credit for his guilty plea.

Judge Michael Fitton KC told Drummond: “This was an ugly incident.

“You were drunk and you were making threats with knives in both your hands which would have been terrifying for anybody hearing it.

“Your record of previous convictions, which no doubt makes you notorious, would have added to the impact of that.”

The defendant was jailed for 18 months.