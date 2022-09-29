A fish and chip shop in Gwent has been short listed as one of the best chippies in Wales after being nominated for the Fish and Chip shop of the year award.

Pontnewydd Fish Bar in Torfaen is among nine other nominees who are in the running for the prestigious award at the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2022.

Eliose Dummett and her husband have been running the popular fish bar for fifteen years and only found out that they were nominated for the award on Tuesday evening.

Ms Dummett is delighted their business has been nominated she said: “Its nice to know that somebody as nominated, as the cost of living has gone up on every product we have such as potatoes, oil and fish and, having just come out of the pandemic, it’s not ideal.

Pie and Chips served with curry sauce, at Pontnewydd Fish Bar. Picture: Pontnewydd Fish Bar

“But business is good now and the staff who are keeping us afloat are amazing. It’s a pleasure to be nominated as its an honour to those staff that work hard.

Alongside Pontnewydd fish bar is a fish and chip shop in Pontypool.

Elgam Fish bar, a family-run business in Blaenavon, has been in business for over 27 years and they are also in the running to scoop the big award.

In the following Facebook statement, the chip shop said: “This is very nice news, and we are over the moon to be finalists of the best fish and chip shop in Wales category.

Elgam fishbar are also up for the award of chippy of the year. Picture: Google

“We are very pleased. Thank you to everyone that voted for us, we are looking forward to the awards night.”

The black-tie ceremony will take place in October in Cardiff where the best restaurants will gather for a celebration of the places that are considered the best in Wales.