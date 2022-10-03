Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Iris-Rae Hill was born one week early on September 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. Her parents are Jamie-lee and Mathew Hill, of Abertillery, and her siblings are Logan Hill, eight, and Harley-mae Hill, six.

Blake Stephen Munday was born 17 days early on September 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 2oz. Mum and dad are Lisa Stone and David Munday, of Torfaen, and his siblings are Zara, 12, Darcie, nine, Seren, eight, Kai, seven, Tyler, six, and Tate, three.

Archie-John Nightingale was born on July 9, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Siona Parsons and Lewys Nightingale, of Newport.

Reggie-Rae Byrne was born on August 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Fran Morris and Tony Byrne, of Ebbw Vale. His siblings are Jacob Byrne, 17, Harvey Byrne, 15, Archie Byrne, 12, and Jaydan Byrne, ten.

Darcie Humphrey was born two weeks early on June 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 8oz. She is the first child of Kacie Farr and Joseph Humphrey, of Abergavenny.