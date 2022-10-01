We have been sent these images of work being carried out to build Kingsway and Old Green Roundabout in the early 1970s.
They were sent in by reader David Barnes, whose uncle Bill Porter was one of the construction workers on the project.
The building of Kingsway and Old Green Roundabout in Newport. Picture sent in by David Barnes
Newport Castle is visible in the background as this busy bypass is being built
The stretch of road leading to Malpas Road is hardly recognisable in this photograph
