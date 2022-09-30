RESIDENTS on a Caldicot road used as a "rat run" fear "nothing is going to change until something bad happens".

Birbeck Road is already subject to a 20mph limit.

However, locals say that this has not been enough to stop drivers from speeding down the residential street.

Residents have launched a petition and called for a meeting with the council to discuss potential steps to force traffic to slow down.

These range from “cobbled rumble pads” either along the street or at both ends of the road, which they say is used as a “rat run” by drivers bypassing nearby “humped” routes.

One resident, Colin Williams, says he has lived on Birbeck Road since 1965.

"It's got loads worse recently," he said.

"It's terrible, they bolt up and down. The noise is just as bad.

"Someone’s going to get hit. Lots of kids live around here.

"Motorbikes are the worst, but some people along here have three or four cars all parked about.

"It’s an accident waiting to happen."

However, he stopped short of calling for more traffic calming measures as "rumble strips or speed bumps cause too much damage to cars".

Another resident, who did not want his identity published, said: "This road is a nightmare.

"People use it instead of sitting on the 20mph, even though it’s a 20 here too. Though you wouldn’t know it."

While talking to the Argus, a car passed along the street at noticeably more than 20mph.

"But they can," he said.

"Because there are no cameras, no bumps and no police.

"Nothing is going to change until something bad happens."

Another resident, who only identified himself as Mr Jones, said the extra 10 or 15 minutes it takes to drive on the main 20mph stretch of road was "an absolute joke".

"It is easier to be distracted at that speed," he said.

"I understand why the [main] 20mph zone was brought in, but it beggars belief how long it is.

"People drive through here [Birbeck Street] as a cut-through.

"They come down here at 40mph. A kid is going to get killed. There have already been cars getting hit.

"No-one uses the car parking spaces up round the corner, they just park on the road."