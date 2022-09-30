'LOOK what the cat dragged in' will probably be what one Caldicot resident was asking earlier this week, when her feline friend turned up at home with something on the risque side.

Demo the cat lives with owner Rachel Masterman in the town and is well known for her adventures.

However, this latest find tops the lot.

"Our little thieving kitty has been busy the last few days bringing home the most random of gifts for me," Ms Masterman said.

"But today (Monday, September 26) she has really trumped everything she has ever given me."

Ms Masterman said she initially thought Demo's latest gift was "one of those air freshener things that you hang up on your mirror in your car".

However, after consulting her sister "she said otherwise" - it turned out to be something a little more raunchy.

Ms Masterman now believes that the item brought home by Demo is in fact a sex toy.

"As always, if these belong to you just inbox me," she said.

"The utmost confidentiality of course.

"I just might not be able to keep a straight face whilst handing these back to their rightful owner."

Demo is a bit of a celebrity in Caldicot.

She even has her own Facebook page, due to people asking for more stories about her adventures.

"As long as she isn’t going to get arrested for her thieving problem," Ms Masterman said.