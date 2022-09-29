- Rougemont School in Newport hosts the sixth annual South Wales Health & Care Awards tonight.
- There are 16 awards up for grabs including the overall Outstanding Achievement Award.
- Journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd is tonight's host, with the awards set to be handed out from around 9.30pm.
- You can get involved by using the hashtag #SWHealthCareAwards.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here