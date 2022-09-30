STAFF working at The Grange University Hospital’s A&E department were given something to smile about last night when they were honoured at the South Wales Health & Care Awards.

Employees picked up the Health Care Team Award from Nicola Prygodzicz, CEO of category sponsors Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, during the event hosted by Rougemont School in Newport.

The Cwmbran hospital’s success at the ceremony, which had the University of South Wales as its headline backer, comes nearly two years after opening its doors to the public.

Since then, the health board has come under fire on numerous occasions for the long waiting times at The Grange’s accident and emergency department.

Stories of staff being under pressure have also circulated in recent weeks and months, with Aneurin Bevan UHB announcing in August an extra emergency care unit for the hospital this winter.

The Grange’s team award was one of 16 prizes handed out last night, as heroes of the health and care industry were recognised by family, friends and colleagues from across the sector.

There was a standing ovation for the recipient of the final accolade of the ceremony, the Outstanding Achievement Award, backed by the headline sponsors and picked out of all the category winners.

Long-serving deputy sister Janet Clay has been with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for 52 years, 49 of which have been spent in A&E.

She refused to give up her profession during the pandemic and extended her role as a bereavement nurse for her department.

She won the outstanding achievement crown after earlier scooping the Excellence in Nursing Award, sponsored by the Royal College of Nurses Wales.

Among the other winners were Dr Raj Ganesan, who claimed the Tovey Bros-sponsored GP of the Year title, and St Joseph’s Hospital, recipients of the Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Direct Nursing Services.

With the backing of St Joseph’s Hospital, the GP Practice of the Year prize went to Beechwood Surgery in Newport.

And it was a great night for women, with Kerry Lewis, Georgia Ball and Emma Hathaway, Megan Jones, Moira Bevan, Mair Elliott and Hazel Tiller all triumphing in their categories.

List of winners:

Care Hero Award (sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society): Kerry Lewis

Carer in the Home (Coleg Gwent): Georgia Ball and Emma Hathaway

Excellence in Nursing Award (Royal College of Nursing): Janet Clay

Volunteer of the Year (Monmouthshire Building Society): Megan Jones

Contribution to Covid-19 Response (Aneurin Bevan UHB): Moira Bevan

Health Care Team Award (Aneurin Bevan UHB): A&E Department, The Grange University Hospital

Mental Health Award (National Grid): Peer Mentor Development Team

Best Place to Work Award (Direct Nursing Services): St Joseph’s Hospital

Care Home of the Year (Freemasons of Monmouthshire): Rosedale House

GP Practice of the Year (St Joseph’s Hospital): Beechwood Surgery

GP of the Year (Tovey Bros): Dr Raj Ganesan

Health Charity of the Year (Coleg Gwent): Age Connects Torfaen

Health Marketing Campaign of the Year (LOCALiQ): Covid-19 Wellbeing Campaign, Public Health Wales

Health Campaigner of the Year (Nuffield Health): Mair Elliott

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year (LOCALiQ): Hazel Tiller

Outstanding Achievement Award (University of South Wales): Janet Clay