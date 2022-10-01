A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR MORRIS, 24, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Chapel Road, Brynmawr, on March 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY LOVELL, 23, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of assault by beating on May 12.

He was ordered to carry out 56 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

LEANNE BLACK, 41, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 18 weeks after she admitted two counts of assault by beating and stealing wine from Tesco Express on September 17.

She was ordered to pay £300 in compensation.

DARREN EVANS, 27, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a knife in public on August 17.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

RICHARD REARDON, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMILY ROWLANDS, 29, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pengam, Blackwood, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on September 23.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SORIN SALBAGEANU, 44, of Pentonville, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.