A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHAYE PARFITT, 20, of White Hart Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ARRON NIGEL YOUNG, 31, of Llanvair Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A4051, Malpas Road, on April 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMANDA BECHER, 36, of Albert Street, Newport, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to stealing five beef joints worth £63.05 from Lidl on September 22.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs.

JAMIE TEAGUE, 38, of Argyle Street, Newport, was fined £760 after he admitted racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress on December 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £76 surcharge.

LIAM PERKINS, 26, of Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 55 days after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Cwm Lane, Rogerstone, Newport, on June 8.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

ANDREW BROOKER, 51, of James Street, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A4048, Newport Road, Hollybush, on April 8.

CAROLINE WAITE, 57, of Ton Mawr Road, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.