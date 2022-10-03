A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KYLE RICHARDSON, 31, of Thornhill Close, Upper Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Greenmeadow Way on September 3.

He was fined £550 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £220 surcharge.

BEN SHAFIGHIAN, 67, of Tir Bach Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted drink driving with 105 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on September 25.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

AMANDA ROBBINS, 43, of Gaskell Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 15.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JUSTIN LEWIS, 27, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a security door at Newport Central police station and possession of amphetamine on August 25.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

STUART HUMPHREYS, 40, of High Street, Cross Keys, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, on April 16.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £80 costs and a £128 surcharge.

PAUL ASHCROFT, 50, of Cwrtglas, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Luke’s Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, on August 30.

He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

JONATHAN PAUL RABAIOTTI, 39, of Bartlett Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £774 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of causing criminal damage to a computer screen on December 2, 2021.

MATTHEW HUNT, 39, of Tan Y Bryn, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £464 in fines, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on June 3.