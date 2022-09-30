GWENT Police are appealing for any witnesses to a theft in Newport to come forward.
The theft in question occurred in Docks Way at some time between 6pm on Tuesday, August 23 and 9am on Wednesday, August 24.
Industrial items and equipment, such as roof sheeting and scaffolding, were reportedly taken from the rear of a commercial property in the retail park.
Police are asking for anybody who was in the area, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or anybody who has any other information on this reported crime to get in touch with them.
To do so, call 101 or message Gwent Police on social media quoting the reference 2200288887.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report anything anonymously
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here