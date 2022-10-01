A THIEF who stole more than £1,000 worth of alcohol from a supermarket has been jailed.
Melanie Edwina Grant, 36, targeted the Sainsbury’s store in Cwmbran twice over the summer.
She took £742 of alcohol on July 26 before returning to the scene of the crime two days later to pinch another £494 worth of booze.
These thefts, which she pleaded guilty to, put Grant in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in May, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
That suspended term came following her conviction for offences which included stealing champagne from a Waitrose store and driving while disqualified.
Grant, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was jailed for 28 weeks.
The defendant was ordered to pay £371 in compensation.
