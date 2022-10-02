Shiny, happy Gwent - 10 pictures from around the area to fit in with this week's theme of shiny.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them? Find out more here
Bass: Red Hot Riot at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Ian Agland
Striking: The shiny sun glare on a lens makes for a unique look at times. Picture: Mike Rout
Shiny: Raindrops like diamonds on a silk web Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon
Shining: The sun over The Boating Lake In Cwmbran. Picture: Jim Cousins
Stunning: A shiny Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon. Picture: Josh Corcoran
Metal: Newport railway station bridge shining. Picture: Rob Bowen
Mural: Ebbw Vale Bank Square. icture: Sian McDermott
Armour: A shiny sight in Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Problem: Shiny lift doors, Newport Railway Station. Picture: Granville Joxies
New: A shiny memorial bench for those lost to covid in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here