Royal Mail workers have walked out for a 48-hour strike from today as a dispute over pay escalates.

Picket lines have been mounted outside Royal Mail delivery and sorting office as workers launch industrial action on Friday.

The two-day strike is going ahead despite talks between the two sides being held on Thursday.

However, there was no sign of any progress being made and the union is planning a further 19 days of action ahead of peak mail periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas build-up.

When is the next Royal Mail strike?





Strike action is taking place today and tomorrow. Services will be affected.



For the latest info visit: https://t.co/FrvroKTEHD pic.twitter.com/LxQJvLSzvP — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 30, 2022

The next Royal Mail strike is taking place today (September 30) and tomorrow (October 31).

Royal Mail has already warned customers that services will be affected, adding in a statement on Twitter:"We'll be doing what we can to keep services running, but there will be disruption. Please post your items as early as possible."

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has said that the walkout involves around 115,000 of its members and is the biggest strike of the year.

CWU Union Royal Mail strike update

We have just announced a further 19 days of strike action across Royal Mail Group in the lead up to Christmas.



It’s now or never to save the Royal Mail.



Our members are going to need you more than ever.



RT if you back them. #StandByYourPost — The CWU (@CWUnews) September 27, 2022

The move comes after the CWU set out plans for another 19 days of strikes on different days throughout October and November in a major escalation of the dispute.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “This is a significant announcement, but it is one which matches the level of anger our members feel at the way Royal Mail Group has treated them.

“The chief executive of Royal Mail Group is treating postal workers as if they are stupid.

“These are the same people that have kept the country connected and returned Royal Mail Group to record profit.

“Postal workers across the UK now face the fight of their lives to save their jobs and the service they provide to every household and business in the UK.

“We call on everyone to stand with their local postal worker.”

Royal Mail strike dates October and November 2022

Strike action is due to take place on 30 September and 1 October 2022. We'll be doing what we can to keep services running, but there will be disruption.



Please post your items as early as possible.



For the latest info visit https://t.co/FrvroKTEHD pic.twitter.com/gkGWLOWzZW — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 26, 2022

The CWU has called on its members to take further national action on the below dates:

Thursday October 13 2022

Thursday October 20 2022

Tuesday October 25 2022

Monday November 28 2022

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action which impacts parts of our operation on the following:

Processing, Distribution, International, Collections, Admin: November 3, 9, 15, 24 and December 1 2022.

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16, 25 and December 2 2022

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23, 30 2022

For the latest information, visit the Royal Mail website.

What has the Royal Mail said about the strikes?





A Royal Mail spokesman said: “The CWU can be in no doubt of the impact its reckless pursuit of 19 days of industrial action has on our weakened financial position and the job security of its members.

“Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day. We operate in a competitive market, and our customers have choices. Continued strike action will force our customers to make those choices sooner rather than later.

Our invitation to enter into talks through Acas remains open. Our people need the CWU leadership to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business, and to engage urgently on the changes required to adapt to customer demands in a highly competitive market.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause.

“We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”