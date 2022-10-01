A BEAUTIFUL Wye Valley property steeped in architectural history has come onto the market.

East Cliff boasts six bedrooms, nine acres of land and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

A stone’s throw from Chepstow, the property also includes a lodge at the entrance, which has another three bedrooms.

The home was designed by renowned architect Eric Francis – the man behind some of South East Wales’ grandest houses – and was built in 1925 as his principal residence.

The drawing room at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

Unsurprisingly, such an eye-catching and historic property doesn’t come with a cheap price tag.

Moon and Co, of Chepstow, is managing the sale of East Cliff and has placed a guide price of at least £2,250,000 on the home.

Stunning views of the Wye Valley from East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

Upon arriving at East Cliff, a formal gravelled driveway leads past the lodge to the main house, which sits prominently among large walled gardens and a feature canal.

There’s also a summer house with panoramic views of the Wye, and a period greenhouse.

The dining room at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

Once inside the main property, the reception hallway leads to a “spacious” drawing room overlooking the grounds, a morning room, large pantry and cellar access.

An oak-balustrade staircase provides access to the upper floors, where the master bedroom suite and three further bedrooms – along with two bathrooms and a small study – are located.

One of the bedrooms at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

Another staircase leads to the former staff quarters, which includes two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

The lodge, near the driveway entrance, comprises three further bedrooms, a sitting room, and a kitchen and breakfast room.

The lodge at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

The property is being marketed as an “arts and crafts-style country residence” with good links to Chepstow town centre and the M48 and M4 Severn bridges – meaning the home could be a good option for buyers who wish to visit Newport, Cardiff or Bristol.

Located just over the Welsh-English border and within the village of Tutshill, East Cliff offers superb access to the surrounding Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and nearby attractions include Piercefield Park and Chepstow Castle.

The kitchen at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

The property is a fitting testament to the skill and vision of original owner Eric Francis, whose architectural portfolio in the region includes Mounton House and High Glanau manor – both alongside Henry Avray Tipping – as well as work on Pencoed Castle for Lord and Lady Rhondda.

The gardens at East Cliff in Tutshill, near Chepstow. Picture: Rightmove

Francis also designed Chepstow’s war memorial and undertook renovation work at the town’s castle for its then-owner.

Brought to market by Moon and Co in Chepstow, East Cliff is on the market with a guide price of £2,250,000.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01291 441674.