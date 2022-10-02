A NEW property offering double helpings has come onto the market in Newport.

The listing at 245 Corporation Road comprises a popular restaurant and takeaway as well as the residential unit upstairs.

Currently known as 245 Lewis’ Diner, the business has built up a good reputation specialising in gluten-free fish and chips since it opened in the summer of 2019.

The commercial unit has a long history as a chip shop and was previously known as Lotus Fish Bar.

Inside the diner kitchen at 245 Corporation Road in Newport. Picture: Rightmove

Clark and Co Estates, of Topsham in Devon, is managing the sale of the freehold property, and is looking for offers of at least £300,000.

The downstairs area is described as a “modern and full-of-style” diner in a “great location” with “stacks of potential”.

It includes a seating area with benches and tables, a counter area for service, and at the rear of the property there is a kitchen and storage area.

One of the bedrooms above the diner at 245 Corporation Road in Newport. Picture: Rightmove

Upstairs, you’ll find a two-bedroom apartment which also comes with a bathroom and kitchen.

The bathroom in the apartment above 245 Corporation Road in Newport. Picture: Rightmove

On the market with agents Clark and Co, 245 Corporation Road has been called “an ideal investment property”.

The apartment kitchen area at 245 Corporation Road in Newport. Picture: Rightmove

The agents also noted its proximity to the city centre – Corporation Road is one of Newport’s main thoroughfares, and the property is near George Street Bridge.

The diner and apartment can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01392 321791.