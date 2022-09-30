ARREST warrants have been issued for two people after they reportedly failed to turn up for bail proceedings.
Darren Mallet, 35, of Avalon Court in Tranch, Pontypool, allegedly did not turn up for bail despite admitting to several offences.
Mallet pleaded guilty to assault by beating after an incident in Cwmbran on February 13, 2022.
He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after damaging a number of internal doors and a baby gate in Cwmbran on March 6, 2022.
However, he pleaded not guilty to a second charge of assault on March 6, 2022 in Cwmbran.
Mallet allegedly failed to hand himself in at Newport Magistrates' Court on September 28, 2022.
Subsequently, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
Sophie Henson, 22, of Philip Avenue in Bryntirion, Bridgend, also reportedly skipped bail.
Henson pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen analysis when required.
Despite this plea, her guilt was proved in absence.
She did not provide a specimen at Ystrad Mynach Police Station on June 4, 2022.
A warrant for her arrest without bail was issued by Cwmbran Magistrates' Court after Henson allegedly skipped bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article