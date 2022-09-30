The Royal Mint has unveiled the first official coin effigy of King Charles III following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes as they shared that people will start seeing the King's image on their change from around December time, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually enter the circulation to meet demand.

The King's new portrait will first appear on a special limited edition £5 Crown and a 50p commemorating the Queen.

The portrait keeps in tradition, with the King facing to the left, the opposite direction to his mother.

The effigy was created by sculptor Martin Jennings and was personally approved by the King.

PA

Chris Barker from the Royal Mint Museum told PA News agency: “Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor.”

Around the portrait, a latin inscription reads: "• CHARLES III • D • G • REX • F • D • 5 POUNDS • 2022” which translates to: “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith”.

Whilst the transition takes place, the Mint announced that they will be releasing a memorial coin range on Monday, October 3 at 9am to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin will feature two new portraits of the Queen on one side, whilst the reverse side will have the original design that first appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

The designs for the commemorative collection were created by artist John Bergdahl in collaboration with the Royal Mint and will form a wider memorial coin collection.

All UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

PA

Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate, helping to minimise the environmental impact and cost.

There are around 27 billion coins currently circulating in the UK bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

These will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet the demand for additional coins.

Dr Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: “Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has graced more coins than any other British monarch in a reign that lasted for 70 years.

“As we move from the Elizabethan to the Carolean era it represents the biggest change to Britain’s coinage in decades, and the first time that many people will have seen a different effigy.

“Over the coming years it will become common for people to find coins bearing His Majesty and Queen Elizabeth II’s effigy in their change, engaging new generations in the story of Britain’s Royal Family.”