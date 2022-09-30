We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the lastest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

Starting with what has come out over the last week that you can watch now and what to expect from next week’s drop that you should add to your watchlist.

New to Netflix this week, September 30

Here is all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Monday 26th September

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Tuesday 27th September

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Cry Babies Magic Tears: Season 2

Guidance

Katkout

Minions & More: Volume 1

Wednesday 28th September

Blonde (2022)

A Star Shoots Across the Sky

Inside the World’s Toughest Prison: Season 6

PJ Masks: Season 4

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Limited Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

Thursday 29th September

The Empress: Season 1

Friday 30th September

Aníkúlápó

Entergalactic

Human Playground: Season 1

Phantom Pups: Season 1

Plan A Plan B

Rainbow

What’s coming to Netflix next week, October 1?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Saturday, October 1

Eden: Season 1

Halloween 2 (2009)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

One The Woman: Season 1

Pixie (2020)

Sleeply Hollow (1999)

Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

The Name of the Game (2018)

The Scandalous Four (2011)

Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil):Season 1

Transition (2018)

Sunday, October 2

Forever Queens: Season 1

Monday, October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Tuesday, October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)

Wednesday, October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3

High Water: Season 1

Jumping from High Places (2022)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero: Season 1

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave: Season 1

Togo (2022)

Thursday, October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake: Season 1

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (2022)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022)

Friday, October 7