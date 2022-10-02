If you’re looking for a bit of escapism and a dose of exploring, try discovering some of Gwent’s hidden gems, beautiful landscapes and shops.

The Flower Cwtch:

Located in Ebbw Vale Town Centre this small independent florist will brighten up your day with their array of beautiful flowers.

A beautiful bouquet picture: Becky Rees

A beautiful bouquet picture: Becky Rees

Becky Rees Flower Cwtch shop owner said: “We are delighted to serve the community and provide flowers and plants for all occasions, specialising in weddings, funerals and special occasion flowers.”

With Autumn upon us The Flower Cwtch is focusing on indoor plants for the Autumn season to add a touch of brightness to your home as the long dark nights fast approach.

Stunning selection of flowers picture: Becky Rees

Stunning selection of flowers picture: Becky Rees

Glamping pod and lodges at Cwmcarn Forest Drive:

We’re sure you’ve heard of Cwmcarn Forest Drive with its breath taking, panoramic views of the countryside.

Little known to some the site also boasts glamping pods and lodges offering you a touch of escapism and luxury away from the bustling everyday world.

If you’re looking for a mini staycation in a tranquil environment this could be your calling to book a stay.

The site has six new luxury lodges, ten glamping pods and seven pitches.

Your mini staycation may await in one of these glamping pods picture: Cwmcarn Forest Drive

Your mini staycation may await in one of these glamping pods picture: Cwmcarn Forest Drive

Geminie Drinkwater Senior Land Management Officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “Cwmcarn is a really important asset and provides a valuable greenspace for both local residents and tourists alike.

“The last two years has shown us just how important places like this are for our physical and mental wellbeing.

“The site was designed to be as inclusive as possible so that everyone can experience the new look features that the Drive has.

“There are lots of special features for people to enjoy - including the animal sculptures at car park three and the story telling throne at car park one which depicts a take from the Mabinogion.

“Both of these assets were designed by local artists and I’m sure will be cherished for years to come.”

Llandegfedd Lake:

Located in Pontypool this lake may only be 15 minutes from the M4 but is set in an extremely rural location alongside the Usk Valley.

For those on the lookout for an adventure filled weekend then look no further. The site features a Watersport centre and an array of land activities.

Sally Walters, Visitor Attraction Marketing & Communications Manager said: “Llandegfedd Lake is different in that it is a water sports venue and a conservation area.

“Throughout the summer it is bustling with visitors using the lake for paddle sports, sailing and windsurfing, along with open water swimming and fishing.

Water sports in action picture: Geminie Drinkwater

Water sports in action picture: Geminie Drinkwater

“During the winter, the lake closes to visitors and is protected for over-wintering birds. Visitors can still use the café and have a go at the land activities - archery, axe throwing and laser gun shooting.

“Llandegfedd Lake is one of the few places in Wales where you can take part in organised inland open water swimming. Its popularity is increasing year on year.”

For those who prefer to take it easier there is a Lakeside Café where you can take in the panoramic views.

Picturesque views at Llandegfedd Lake picture: Geminie Drinkwater

Picturesque views at Llandegfedd Lake picture: Geminie Drinkwater

Goytre Wharf:

From woodland walks to cycling, boating and fishing Goytre Wharf in Abergavenny is brimming with different activities to help you have an action-packed weekend whilst enjoying the tranquil beauty of South Wales.

For the history lovers out there Goytre Wharf is located on the canal with over 200 years of industrial heritage to discover.

Newport Wetlands:

Managed by Natural Resources Wales Newport Wetlands is a hub for wildlife and one of the best sites for viewing bird life.

A wide range of bird species use the land and the many acres of land are navigated through paths.

Pontypool’s Folly and Grotto:

The Folly is a hard one to miss standing tall over Gwent, here you can enjoy beautiful untouched views of the Welsh countryside.

Views from the Folly

Standing 700ft above sea level the Grotto which was built with local sandstone is considered to be the best surviving Grotto in Wales.

Understated from the outside the Grotto will sure amaze you with it’s beauty on the inside.

The Grotto was built in Wales as a romantic garden feature.