AN air conditioning unit is to be attached to the wall of a grade II listed bakery which may date back to the 17th century.

Staff and customers at the Thurabread Bakery in Church Street, Monmouth have complained of discomfort in the “very busy shop” when the sun shines from the west during hot weather, according to a planning application.

A statement submitted to Monmouthshire County Council added the temperature is also damaging the stock: “The afternoon Westerly sun shines directly into the shop making it both uncomfortable causing the fresh bread and confectionery to spoil making it unsaleable.

“There are also chilled drinks counters in the shop which themselves emit heat to keep the produce cool. Staff find it very demanding to cope with the heat and keep themselves hydrated and customers complain of the heat whilst waiting to purchase goods.”

The building is within the Monmouth Conservation Area and the Glamorgan-Gwent Archeological Trust believes it is likely a 19th century rebuild of a 17th century house. It is not known if the shop is a complete rebuild or if 17th century fabric remains.

The wall mounted chiller unit will be erected on the rear of the building so it will not impact on the appearance of the building as seen from the street, with planning officers saying there will be no “adverse effect” on the appearance of the building within the town centre or the conservation area.

Noise from the unit will also be minimised with an “ultra-quiet fan and compressor motor”.

The effects on the historic fabric of the building will be limited to the attachment of the brackets to hold the unit on the wall and insertion of the pipework through the external wall.

Use of the the chiller will be limted to between 9am and 5pm to reduce the impact on residential properties on the two floors above the bakery and behind it.

In the application the bakery’s agents said it will only be used between those times in the summer and when the temperature rises above 22 degrees Celsius.

Monmouthshire council also approved listed building consent.