The deadline to apply for the £150 Welsh government cost of living support is today.

The Welsh Government announced that the cost-of-living payment eligible to occupiers of properties in bands A, B, C and D, along with those that receive Council Tax Reduction, regardless of their property band.

The payment is to help with the rising cost of all utility bills and is not a rebate on the council tax bill.

Torfaen Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “The main scheme closes on the 30.9.22, but for anyone who has not claimed and who we have identified as entitled, we will be looking to pay under our discretionary powers but still record to the main scheme.

“The discretionary scheme is open until the end of March and we have either paid or notified all of those customers who we have identified as being entitled.”

Anthony Hunt explained the discretionary scheme is open until the end of March

Steven Thomas Blaenau Gwent's Council Leader also expressed that the discretionary scheme deadline has been extended to March 31 next year.

Mary Ann Brocklesby Monmouthshire County Council Leader said: “We have issued Post Office vouchers to all eligible households who haven’t yet applied for this support.

“These vouchers have to be cashed at a Post Office by close of play on Friday 30th September 2022.”