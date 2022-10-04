A TEENAGER “determined to live as if she doesn't have a cancer that's killing her” is among the truly inspirational nominations received for this year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

Eden Lewis, 16, from Oakdale, has been fighting a brave battle against osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, for two years.

This March, the former Islwyn High School pupil received the devastating news that her cancer was untreatable and was given just months to live.

But she was determined to keep living her life to the full and went on to gain five Cs and five Bs in her GCSEs, before being given a police escort to her school prom at Bryn Meadows.

The youngster, who arrived at the prom in a fluorescent green Ford Mustang GT, also applied to study animal care at Usk College.

“Many at 16 would probably not crack on with their education knowing they will probably not live to see their 17th birthday,” wrote the person who nominated her for the Courage Award, sponsored by Newport City Council.

Eden with mum Tess at her school prom

“But Eden isn't like most others her age, as she's determined to live as if she doesn't have a cancer that's killing her.

“Eden should be proud that she achieved fantastic GCSE results when she didn't have to go to school and sit them.

“The courage and determination Eden has to keep living is astounding.”

Speaking after her daughter’s prom, mum Tess explained just how much the teenager has had to contend with over the last few years.

She said: “Eden has been battling osteosarcoma along with lung metastases for two years now.

"She's had a 13cm tumour removed from her right thigh and now has an internal metal prosthetic in her leg.”

Eden with siblings Logan and Faora

Eden has also had two operations, called thoracotomies, to remove metastases from her lungs. These were all active cancers.

And in January of this year, a new tumour was discovered in her right foot.

Despite undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy, a CT scan of her chest showed the cancer was still growing.

Then, on March 3, the family had the terrible news that Eden's cancer was terminal.

"Despite the fact she has terminal cancer and was given not long left, Eden's determined to live a normal life and do the things she wants to do, and not be held back by her cancer," added Ms Lewis.

A total of 15 awards will be handed out when the Pride of Gwent ceremony takes place on Tuesday, December 6.

You can make your nomination by heading to newsquestevents.co.uk/pride-of-gwent, while anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should call Cathy Parsons on 07977 967777.