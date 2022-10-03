CULINARY delights return to Newport on the weekend after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The Newport Food Festival returns on October 8, with the city centre once again becoming the place to be for foodies in the area.

Traders will travel to the city from far and wide to showcase the best in food and drink from across the city and the wider region.

There will also be live chef demonstrations with local chefs displaying their culinary wares in the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.

Chefs appearing include Hywel Jones, patron of the festival and executive head chef at Restaurant Hywel Jones, at the Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa.

Other chefs include - Anil Karhadkar, head chef at Curry on the Curve; James Davies, head chef at Horton’s Coffee House; and Steve White, head chef at the Mercure Hotel.

Since the inaugural event in 2010, the Newport Food Festival has been an event eagerly marked on the calendars of foodies across the country.

Commenting on the festival’s return, Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “I’m very excited to see the return of the Newport Food Festival after an unavoidable hiatus.

“The festival has attracted fantastic producers and suppliers both from the local area and slightly further afield, and many thousands of visitors since its inception in 2010.

“I know it has been sorely missed and its return will be welcomed by all those who appreciate great food, a great atmosphere and a great day out.

Entry to the festival, which begins at 9am, is free.