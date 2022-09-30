THERE has been a small rise in Covid cases in Wales, but Public Health Wales have said the rate of increase of hospitalisations is slowing.

Data in recent weeks has shown that there has been an increase in hospitalisations due to Covid across Wales, including in Gwent.

However, this increase is not resulting in a "substantial increase in deaths or admissions to ICU (Intensive Care Units)".

Public Health Wales have said that there could be a number of factors in play for the small increase in Covid rates, such as increased social mixing now schools and universities have started term.

Public Health Wales urged people to get the Covid vaccine if they have not done so already and insist that it is the best defence against the virus and it is the main reason why there have not been many deaths during this spike in the case rate.

A Public Health Wales spokesman said: "In recent weeks, data on community PCR and lateral flow testing has indicated an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Wales.

"This has also been seen in ABUHB. Hospitalisations also increased overall in the last two weeks but the rate of increase has slowed.

"ABUHB and Cardiff and Vale UHB hospitalisations increased in the most recent week with other areas declining.

“This change in case rates, could be a result of increased social mixing as schools and universities returned from the summer break.

"However, we urge caution in extrapolating any themes or causation from such small numbers.

“Despite the small rise in case rates, we are not currently seeing a substantial increase in deaths or admissions to ICU, in part thanks to the successful vaccination programme in Wales.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and community is to ensure that you take up the Coronavirus vaccine this winter.

“Public Health Wales recently launched our winter respiratory vaccination campaign where we encourage eligible people to ‘power up’ their protection against serious illness by getting the flu and Covid-19 vaccinations this winter.

“If you have not had the vaccine so far, it is never too late to change your mind and to protect yourself from serious illness by contacting your local health board to make a vaccination appointment."