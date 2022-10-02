WHO would live in a house like this?

Well, if you've got a couple of million pounds spare, it could be you.

Here are some of the most expensive properties for sale across our region.

Glen Usk, Llanhennock

Glen Usk commands a prominent position in the Usk Valley with gardens running down to the river and with a superb outlook over the famous Ryder Cup Golf Course.

Constructed over four floors in a Georgian design, the property is located in a spectacular setting and is grade II listed.

This property is on the market for £5.5m

Woodbank, near Newport

Its current use is as a boutique venue for weddings and events.

The property has been fully renovated to satisfy the needs of commercial clients but retains the charm and ambiance of a family home.

The original house dates back to the late 19th century with a full refurbishment and substantial extensions incorporating previous outbuildings in 2009/10.

This property is on the market for £3.5m.

Stoulgrove Lane, Woodcroft, Chepstow

Stoulgrove House originally dates from 1790, but underwent a comprehensive renovation and was extended in 2010, combining the original Georgian inspired design with contemporary features to create a unique residence of an exceptionally high standard totalling approximately 6000 sq. ft.

This property is on the market for £3.5m.

Rockfield, Monmouth

This elegant, beautifully presented, six-bedroom detached period home benefits from a peaceful and picturesque setting, overlooking the rolling Monmouthshire countryside and the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It comes complete with an outdoor heated swimming pool set in a walled Mediterranean garden.

It is on the market for £3.15m.

Llanbadoc, Usk

Nestled in approximately 16 acres of formal grounds this original late Victorian property has been extended in the late 1970's to include two additional wings.

Immaculately presented throughout and finished to a high standard.

There is even a separate pool house overlooking the substantial swimming pool and a seven box stable block.

This property is on the market for £2.8m.