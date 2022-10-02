Mary Gwendoline Moore, 110, from Tredegar, is Australia’s oldest resident.

Born on 27 November 1911 Mary who emigrated to Australia in 1968 is one of 5 children and is a coal miner’s daughter.

Her eldest sister Lilian Sarah Priest died last year aged 113 on June 6, prior to her death Lilian and Mary were recorded as the oldest siblings in the world.

Mary Gwendoline Moore picture: Brain Pearce

Mary has three children Joan, 92, Brian, 88, and Jill, 78.

Her son Brian still lives in Tredegar with Elizabeth his wife of 60 years.

Brain said: “We all wonder what the secret to my family’s long life is, if we could bottle it up, we would.

“We are hopeful that we will celebrate her 111th birthday this year – I think people in Gwent will be interested in knowing whether she is still alive.

“My mother emigrated to Australia after my sister emigrated there in 1966 as she was feeling homesick, so my mother went out to support her.

“She came back for a year to see the family and persuaded my other sister to move to Australia, so they all emigrated and left me behind.”

Mary with her three children Joan, Brian and Jill picture: Brian Pearce

Mary has lived through 2 world wars, countless Kings and Queens and was born before the historic sinking of the titanic.

Mary has 8 grandchildren, 9 great – grandchildren and 3 great- great – grandchildren.

In the past two years Mary has lost her eye- sight and lives at Bribie Cove Nursing Home, her daughter Jill regularly visits her.

Mary underwent surgery to have a triple by -pass aged 93 after she was having mini strokes.

Brian said: “She said at 93 if I die on the table I’ve lived a long life.

“My father, Cyril Clifford Pearce, died aged 37 so she had to work hard to keep us as a family.

“I left school at 14 to earn some money and help out - it was a hard life, but we got through it.

“Me and my wife keep going we have a dog who keeps us going and have good NHS care.

“I was born in Windsor as my father was working in Slough at the time – I even went to King George’s funeral.”