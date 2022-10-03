A RISCA family have been left "distraught" after their pet cat was shot through the neck with an air gun.

Barney the cat lives with Clare Dickens and family in Risca.

Earlier this week (Tuesday, September 27), Barney returned home looking like he had been in a fight.

"He seemed unwell and acting very odd," Ms Dickens said.

"We took him to the vets and they found a puncture wound, but they were not sure what had caused it."

Barney was taken for an X-ray during which the vets found a pellet.

"It had gone through one side of his neck out through to the skin in the other side," Ms Dickens said.

"The vets weren’t sure if they would be able to remove the pellet, but thankfully they were."

As yet, the vets are not sure of any damage done internally to Barney.

"It’s a wait and see game to see how he heals," Ms Dickens said.

"At first I was extremely annoyed that someone could hurt a poor defenceless animal, then I was upset about the damage and pain they have caused him."

She explained that her daughter has just been diagnosed with a lifelong condition and Barney "is her world, she was very distraught".

"I’ve also had to borrow money from family for the very expensive vet bill, so Barney had them to thank," she said.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report from the Risca area, at around 7:30am, on Tuesday, September 27, that a cat was shot with a pellet gun.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2200331310.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”