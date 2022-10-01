THE next stage of Newport indoor market’s extensive renovations, a bid to turn a clothes shop into a Turkish restaurant, and housing ‘pods’ in a city centre car park are among the projects given the green light by council planners this month.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest projects which gained council approval in September – which should all bring big changes to the city.

The unusual underground vaults at Newport Market are set to be transformed into a mixed space for shops, restaurants, offices and leisure attractions following the granting of listed building change-of-use consent.

LoftCo, the developers behind the main market project, plan to bring into the 21st century the historic vaults, which are currently used for storage but previously housed cattle and even prisoners when the city’s jail cells were full during the heyday of the docks.

The market vaults are currently empty but LoftCo plans to transform them into a mixed-use commercial space.

Another city-centre development near the bus station could see a fire-damaged building turned into six flats after “extensive” renovation.

The upper floors of 17-18 Upper Dock Street were devastated in a 2017 arson attack – the culprit was jailed for eight years – but council planners have approved a bid to turn the property into self-contained flats.

They said the project could "result in notable urban regeneration benefits" for the city centre.

This building in Upper Dock Street was set on fire in 2017, and now could be turned into flats.

Nearby residents were unimpressed with a proposal for 12 self-contained residential “pods” in the Hill Street car park, but the council gave the plans the thumbs-up in part because of pressures on the city’s temporary, emergency and supported accommodation services.

The units are for people currently living in temporary accommodation and seeking a permanent home.

Construction work on the residential pods in Hill Street Car Park.

Council documents showed that in May 2022, there were 369 households in temporary accommodation, with an average of 18 households moving onto permanent accommodation per month.

Each "pod" will have a kitchen diner, bedroom and bathroom. In addition to a ‘Juliet’ style balcony in the kitchen diner area.

In Maindee, permission has been granted for a former clothes shop to be transformed into a Turkish restaurant and takeaway.

Street view image showing the former clothes shop in Chepstow Road, Newport. Picture: Google

The site at 116-120 Chepstow Road was most recently a menswear retailer, but currently lies empty.

The applicant wants to open a takeaway and dining area on the ground floor of the property and create a function room "for private meetings and banquets" upstairs.

The plans were approved despite complaints from neighbours about parking and claims there were already too many takeaways in the area.

On that note, fast food fans will be pleased to hear the McDonald’s in Spytty is set for a makeover, including a larger kitchen and a new-look drive-through.

It will allow customers more opportunities to use the chain’s “click and serve” ordering system.

Street view image of McDonald's in Spytty, Newport. Picture: Google

The surrounding area is "considered as vibrant, with there being a lot of development and activity undertaken within the last few years", council planners said.

Earlier this summer, planners also approved the conversion a former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Newport into a Starbucks drive-through.

Finally, in Caerleon, a bid to renovate a Grade-II listed building and strip away more modern additions to the property have also been approved.

Street view image of the Priests House in Caerleon. Picture: Google

The Priests House, near the village centre, was built in 1885 and was originally a home for members of the clergy – and the applicant intends to restore the building for that use.

The project will include sweeping renovations to the property, including the removal of many non-original features and the demolition of some outbuildings which are deemed "poor quality later additions" to the house.