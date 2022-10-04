A local author and self-confessed lover of all things cake is celebrating the latest series of Great British Bake Off with a party to be held on the night of the finals.

Businesswoman and entrepreneur, Sharanne Basham-Pyke, 60, from Allt-yr-Yn, Newport, was more accustomed to a life in boardrooms, until her love of baking got too much to ignore.

She penned a novel focusing on her passion, and now wants to share her joy of baking with others.

Her book, ‘A Slice of Life: women babies cake’ explores the evolving friendship of four Newport women who meet at a parentcraft class in the early 1990s, and the one thing that binds these strangers together is their obsession with cake.

“It’s a novel and a recipe book in one; like Agatha Christie meets Prue Leith, but where only the cakes are to die for,” says Sharanne.

And with the Great British Bake Off grabbing the nation’s attention, she thinks it’s the ideal time to share her passion for cakes.

“I love Great British Bake Off, and not just for the cakes.

“It’s just such a fantastic feel-good show, where everyone, including the viewers, wants everyone else to do well.

“That’s why I’m throwing this party. Just like the show, I love spending time with charming, diverse, and kind-hearted people who share a love of baking and cakes,” she says.

Launched with a cake giveaway to fire-fighters at Duffryn Fire Station, Newport, The ‘Slice of Life’ VIP cake party will take place at the new Mercure Newport Hotel on the evening of Tuesday November 15, the night of the Great British Bake Off finals.

Guests will enjoy an evening of cakes, cake-talk, more cakes, and then the showing of the final show episode on a big screen.

This is an invite only event, but the South Wales Argus has secured tickets to offer as a giveaway to our readers.

Each week from now until November 8, we are giving three lucky readers a pair of tickets each.

To be in with a chance of grabbing a ticket just send your name, address, contact details and why you should win a pair of tickets to jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk. Winners will be notified and usual Newsquest rules apply.