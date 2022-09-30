THE father of a Newbridge man who has been missing for nearly a decade said he "felt a shiver down my spine" after being informed police had found human remains in Newport.

Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge was last seen on December 30, 2012, at the age of 24 and the subsequent murder investigation has so far run cold.

Kyle's father, Alan, campaigned tirelessly for the return of his son’s body alongside his late wife Mary prior to her 2018 death and has continued to campaign since.

This morning, Mr Vaughan says he received a call from the officer involved in his son's case.

"They said they had found remains in Newport," he said.

Mr Vaughan said that he had been told he would be sent more information from the police later today, but at the time of speaking to the Argus he had not heard anything further.

Gwent Police did confirm a short time ago that they had discovered human remains at a non-burial plot at St Woolos cemetery in Newport.

However, this has not been officially confirmed as being linked to Kyle Vaughan's case at this time.

"It would be a nice birthday surprise if it is him," Mr Vaughan said, adding that it was his birthday on Sunday.

"It sent a shiver down my spine, but whoever it is, someone's family will have an answer."