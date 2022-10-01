A YOUNG drug dealer was drawn into a life of crime by his father who he has now joined in prison.

Rhys Hall, 21, has been jailed for trafficking cocaine just months after he was given a suspended sentence for selling the class A drug.

Last year he and his dad Lyn Hall, 50, both from Abertillery, were caught dealing cocaine and ecstasy and admitted being concerned in the supply of both drugs.

Lyn Hall was jailed but Rhys Hall was given a chance at being rehabilitated in the community after the court heard he had cystic fibrosis.

But Rhys Hall was caught again after a police officer spotted him driving while disqualified on the A472 in Hafodyrynys in June.

Sophie Keegan, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was searched and found to be carrying £750 worth of drugs.

Analysis of a “burner” Nokia mobile phone linked him to the trafficking of cocaine.

Rhys Hall admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of ketamine, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Ed Mitchard, representing him, said he was personally disappointed because he had mitigated on his behalf last year when he received the suspended sentence.

He asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendant: “Last year you were given a suspended sentence for two years for the same type of offence and only three months later you were involving yourself in drug supply again.

“It’s clearly of real concern that you carried on after a judge gave you a chance.

“When I heard about your father’s involvement, I thought that was really sad.

“It’s really sad to think about you at your age at that time being drawn into all that by your father.”

Judge Khan added: “It’s even worse to then hear that because of all those drug debts you took it on yourself to clear them.”

Rhys Hall was jailed for four years and six months.

The defendant, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, was banned from driving for 12 months following his release from prison.