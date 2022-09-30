DELAYS are being reported at Newport railway station as problems with the lifts have meant all services are restricted to two platforms.
Notices displayed inside the station concourse state that issues with the stations lifts mean some of the platforms are not open.
This has resulted in delayed services due to trains having to use fewer platforms.
At present, only platforms one and four are open to passengers.
The notice in the station reads: "No trains on platform 2/3 due to lift failure.
"All services west/Cardiff/west Wales - platform one.
"All services London/Portsmouth/Taunton/Bristol/Manchester - platform four.
"Sorry for any inconvenience."
