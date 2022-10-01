ARE you from Gwent and planning to run in the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday?

If so, why not get in touch with us and tell us how it went?

We'd be more than happy to share your experience with our readers.

Whether you're running your first half-marathon or you're a seasoned veteran, or whether you're competing for a good cause or simply trying to smash your personal best, we'd love to hear all about your experience.

Simply visit this link here after the race and tell us all about the event.

We'll want to know why you ran the Cardiff Half Marathon, whether you were running for charity, and how your race went.

We'll also be keen to hear about your race time and, of course, we'd love to see a photograph of you with your medal.

There's also a link to the contributor terms at the bottom of the linked page.

Best of luck tomorrow!

We've already heard from some competitors this week.

Caerphilly mum Sara Powell-Davies is taking part in her first half marathon to raise vital funds for cardiac research, following the loss of both her parents to heart conditions.

She hopes the money she raises will help prevent other families suffering the heartbreak of losing someone too soon.

And two friends from Caerleon are preparing to endure 50 miles of pain for a good cause when they run from the village to the start line, before competing in the race and then jogging home.

Derick Paginton and Bradley Quinn are no strangers to challenges, having completed several Ironman competitions together.

The duo are taking on the task to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.