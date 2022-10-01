A FATHER and son have appeared in court accused of fraud.

Ronald Connors, 47, and Jeremiah Connors, 23, from Newport, face multiple allegations.

The charges relate to building work, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard.

Ronald Connors and Jeremiah Connors, both of Rembrandt Way, St Julians, are due appear before Newport Crown Court on October 27.

The defendants were granted unconditional bail.