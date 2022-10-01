A 31-YEAR-OLD man has died following a crash in Gwent.

Aled Angel, from Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following the collision in the early hours of this morning but died there of his injuries.

Gwent Police said officers and paramedics responded to reports of a crash in Vale View, Maesycwmmer, at around 1.15am.

The incident involved a white Renault Kangoo van which had collided with a wall, the force said.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the fatal crash to come forward.

Mr Angel was driving the van involved in the collision.

His next of kin are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

How you can help

Gwent Police has asked for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the Maesycwmmer area – particularly of Main Road and Vale View – between midnight and 2am on Saturday, October 1, to contact the force.

You can do so by calling 101 or sending Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200332403.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with details.