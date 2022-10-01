A GWENT road is open again after being closed in both directions following a crash this afternoon.
The A4042 in Abergavenny was shut between the Hardwick roundabout and the Little Mill roundabout.
Traffic Wales confirmed traffic is flowing once more.
