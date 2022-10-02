AN OVERNIGHT closure will take place on the M4 east of Newport this week.
Roadworks will be carried out on the motorway near the site of the old toll booths for the Second Severn Crossing.
It means people travelling eastwards during the closure period will be unable to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The work - bridge maintenance - will begin near J23 and the old Toll Plaza on Monday at 9pm and finish at 6am the following day.
The project will involve a complete closure of the eastbound carriageway, and the closure of lane three on the westbound side.
A diversion route will be in effect via the M48 Severn Bridge.
A second M4 closure - from 8pm on Monday until 1am on Tuesday, will take place on the eastbound side of the M4 from J25A, including the entry slip-lane, to J25.
