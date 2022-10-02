THIS quad bike was seized in Gwent today as part of a crackdown on the illegal use of off road-vehicles.
The bike was confiscated in the Abersychan area of Pontypool for having no insurance as part of Operation Taurus involving all four Welsh police forces.
On Twitter, the Gwent Police Rural Crime Team wrote: “A new collaboration between all four #Welsh forces, targeting the illegal use of #OffRoad vehicles.
“We provided local teams with access to drones, 4x4 vehicles, spotting scopes and @SmartWaterTech_tagging sprays.
“Multiple offending vehicles seized!”
