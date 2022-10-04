A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEVIN ARTHUR, 48, of Upton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M48 in Monmouthshire on September 2.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LAUREN HUTCHISON, 23, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing the criminal damage of a window in Newport on February 22.

CHARLIE LOCKWOOD, 19, of Blackthorn Mews, Tutshill, Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120 following a guilty plea to drug driving with a cannabis derivative on Bridge Street on April 9.

DANIEL BRICKELL, 38, of Dunstable Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Chepstow Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 118 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was fined £457 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £183 surcharge.

GAVIN WILLIAMS, 30, of Mount Pleasant, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmavon Road on September 3.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £129 surcharge.

KENNETH BALE, 36, of Gibbons Close, Newport, was fined £392 after he admitted assault by beating on September 4.

He was ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £157 surcharge.

MATTHEW GWILLYM, 30, of Beaumont Close, Nantyglo, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Chapel Road on July 15.

He must complete a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme, was banned from driving for two years and pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.