EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa will return to the BBC soap, four years after quitting the show, to film scenes for a ‘special episode’.

The Lauren Branning actress, who won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! during her time away, was spotted on set last week.

Although it seems unlikely Jossa will return for good, the character only returned to film scenes for Dot Branning’s funeral.

June Brown, who portrayed Dot on Albert Square for 35 years died at the age of 95 in April, with the actress being the subject of a special tribute episode.

Speaking of Jacqueline's return, a source told The Sun: "Bosses got in touch with Jacq about returning for Dot’s special episode and she was more than happy to come back.

"She was back last week filming her little guest stint."

Speaking of the special episode, the source added: "She was a huge part of EastEnders and her legacy will live on in Albert Square forever. She will never be forgotten."

The source described the script as “beautiful” and “exactly what June would have wanted”.

Lauren Branning left for New Zealand in 2018 following the death of sister, Abi.