A CAR passenger was taken to hospital for treatment following a three-vehicle crash on a major Gwent road.
Traffic on a stretch of the A4042, which runs between Abergavenny and Newport, ground to a halt in the Llanover area early on Saturday evening, following the collision.
Gwent Police said its officers, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, were called out to the scene at around 4.35pm.
The crash involved two cars - a Renault Clio and a Nissan Juke - as well as a Volkswagen Transporter van.
The passenger of the Clio, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here