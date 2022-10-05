A man has completed the Cardiff half marathon whist controlling a tennis ball in a bid to achieve a Guinness World Record.

James Linney, 40, who lives in Penarth crossed the line in 1 hour, 46 minutes and 8 seconds.

Once verified James’ attempt will become a Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon whilst controlling a tennis ball.

Celebratory James after crossing the finished line picture: James Linney

Celebratory James after crossing the finished line picture: James Linney

James, Dad of two, said: “The challenge required me to bounce the ball up continuously.

“I started to look at the Guinness World Records website and that's when I came across the opportunity to combine my two sporting passions, running and tennis.

“The event went really well, especially as the sun was shining.”

Racket bound James ready to start Cardiff half picture: James Linney

Racket bound James ready to start Cardiff half picture: James Linney

James has completed four Cardiff half marathons, 30 half marathons and six marathons previously.

James said: "For the first 8 or 9 miles, I didn't have any issues with being bumped.

"Everyone seemed to be aware of what I was doing and where possible I ran on the edge of the course out of the way.

"Towards the end as I was getting more tired as was everyone else, not everyone was aware I had a tennis racket and I did get bumped a little bit.

"I managed to get round without dropping the ball.

"I was allowed to drop it and go back to where I dropped it from, but having got round without dropping it, that became another incentive."

Jame has to submit witness statements, footage and photos for the Guinness World Records to validate.

James raised money for Velindre Cancer Charity in memory of former members of his tennis club, Penarth Lawn Tennis Club, who sadly lost their battles with cancer.

Having moved to Penarth 18 months ago James expressed that the tennis club helped him find his home in Wales since this is where he spends a lot of his time.