POLICE have appealed to the public for help to locate a missing man.
Matthew is from Lydney in Gloucestershire, but has links to Gwent.
No surname has been provided by the police.
Officers believe there is a chance Matthew may have travelled by train to the village of Pendeen, which is near Penzance.
Anyone with information about Matthew's whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 17 of September 28.
