A GARAGE owner and former policeman was assaulted after a fight with two brothers at his business.

Michael Driscoll suffered a head injury after being attacked by Richard Chamberlain at his premises in Argoed, Blackwood.

The victim was wrestling on the floor with his sibling Andrew Chamberlain before the defendant stepped in and either kneed or kicked him in the face.

Mr Driscoll said the trauma of the assault brought back unwelcome memories of his time serving as a police officer in South Africa.

Richard Chamberlain, 56, of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, said: “On the afternoon of March 30, 2021 you and your brother Andrew Chamberlain attended at the car garage.

“There was an argument that took place between the owner of the car garage Mr Driscoll and your brother.

“The reason for the argument appears to be that the victim was remonstrating with your brother Andrew about his interaction with another customer.

“That altercation descended into a physical altercation and the court is told Andrew Chamberlain and Mr Driscoll were on the floor outside the garage buildings involved in a physical fight.”

Recorder Owen-Casey added: “Towards the end of the altercation you lashed out at the victim when he was on the floor either holding or being held by your brother.

“Either way, you caused an injury to his head, you struck the face – you caused significant bruising and swelling to the left eye area.

“I am unable to make a finding as to what you were wearing on your feet on this particular occasion, it has been suggested you were wearing sandals but I know not.

“It seems to me though that injury has been caused to the victim is entirely commensurate with a hard strike which would either have been caused by a kick or with the knee.”

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, read out Mr Driscoll’s victim impact statement in which he said: “With my history in South Africa I have a lot more psychological resilience than other members of the public but that does not mean that this has not impacted me.

“The threats made and the violence I endured has brought back memories of when I was a police officer in South Africa, ones I do not wish to remember.”

Mr Driscoll said the assault made him consider early retirement.

The court was told Richard Chamberlain has previous convictions for ABH and affray but none for violence since 2011.

Timothy Evans, representing the defendant, said: “He has struggled with mental health all his life.”

Richard Chamberlain was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay Mr Driscoll £125 compensation as well as a statutory victim surcharge.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order.