A FORMER Pembroke Dock town councillor has written a book denying he is the covert graffiti artist 'Banksy'.

In May, William Gannon had to resign his position saying the allegation he was Banksy was undermining his ability to do work as councillor, and undermining the reputation of the council as a whole.

Mr Gannon, formerly the representative of the Bufferland Ward, has now self-published an 80-page book titled I am Not Banksy.

Mr Gannon fuelled speculation when he admitted he may have crossed paths with Banksy in the past, having been part of the graffiti street art scene before it became popular.

He went to extraordinary lengths to rid himself of the allegations that built momentum online, making badges saying 'I am NOT Banksy', and then releasing a YouTube video illustrating what he thought Banksy really looked like - involving him having long arms and a skateboard.

Mr Gannon describes his new book as a 'true story' and says it is 'not a pleasant one'.

"About four months ago I was accused of being Banksy," said Mr Gannon.

"I am not Banksy but the allegation led to me having to stand down as a town councillor.

"This is my account of the events before and after my resignation."

Mr Gannon has self-published a book about his experiences having been accused of being Banksy

Mr Gannon says he still struggles to understand what happened as it does not make any sense and says his evasive behaviour towards the incident fuels further speculation that he is in fact Banksy.

Mr Gannon released a YouTube video explaining he is not Banksy

Mr Gannon said the book began as a scrapbook of screenshots and press cuttings that he collected to try and make sense of everything that had happened, and then cryptically goes on to say, 'I hope it explains to everyone what I do not know and why I do not know it'.

The book is in two halves, the first being the events leading to his resignation and the second a reaction from the press and the lessons learnt.

William Gannon had to resign as a Pembroke Dock councillor due to allegations he is supposedly Banksy

Mr Gannon says all he wants to do is move on from the surreal phase of his life when he was considered to be Banksy.

"Now that I have written all of this down," said Mr Gannon, "I want to draw a line under it and move on with my life.

"I want to get on with making community art that has nothing to do with Banksy."

