A NEW Burger King restaurant is set to open in Cwmbran Centre in the coming weeks.

The fast-food chain has signed a 10-year lease with the shopping centre's owners, property and investment company LCP.

It will move into a sizeable, 1,855 square foot retail unit at 23 North Walk.

Fitting-out work has already started, and it is estimated the arrival of Burger King in the town will create "about 30 local jobs".

“Burger King is a welcome addition to the food and beverage offer at Cwmbran Centre and it comes on the back of a number of new tenants bringing their brands here, increasing the range and breadth of shops that shoppers can enjoy," said LCP asset manager Alex Williams.

The new Burger King is expected to open in November.

It follows the confirmation of four "new and exciting" retailers, including board game cafe Geek Retreat, in May.

And in June, Cwmbran Centre also announced contracts had been signed for a new tearoom, a soft play centre, and a specialist rugby store.

The Loungers Group is also preparing to open a new bar and restaurant, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square.

Earlier this year, Burger King announced it was targeting 200 more UK restaurant openings over the next five years after reporting a jump in sales and profit recovery.

The fast food chain said its continued expansion strategy over the past year helped it post rising revenues in 2021 as it also benefited from the easing of pandemic rules.